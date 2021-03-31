In Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP's Mukul Roy Is 'not As Bad As' Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made an unusual comparison between BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari and reportedly claimed that the former was not 'as bad as' the latter, during TMC's campaign at Nandigram on Tuesday. As the date for voting for Phase 2 of the West Bengal elections approaches, CM Mamata Banerjee is going all out in her campaign at the Nandigram constituency where she will square off against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Addressing a rally at Nandigram on the final day of active campaigning on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee claimed that Mukul Roy was not as bad as Suvendu Adhikari and said that what they did after they 'betrayed TMC' was their business. Mukul Roy had exited TMC three years ago to join the saffron party while Suvendu Adhikari jumped to BJP right before the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee bounces back from injury, stands for national anthem

Mamata Banerjee, who has been campaigning for her party sitting on a wheelchair following a foot injury on March 10, got back on her feet to sing the national anthem as campaigning came to an end for Nandigram on Tuesday. At the end of her last meeting at Nandigram before curtains came down on the high-octane campaign for the second phase, the national anthem was sung. Just before it started, Banerjee signalled to her trusted lieutenants Subrata Bakshi and Dola Sen to come to her side. Supported by them, the West Bengal Chief Minister was back on her feet. Though she looked uncomfortable, the feisty TMC leader continued to stand being held by the two TMC leaders on the stage and joined others in singing the national anthem. She sat down on the wheelchair the moment the anthem was over and was later brought down from the podium by her security personnel.

West Bengal elections 2021

West Bengal witnessed the first phase of polling for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. Over 73 lakh voters exercised their right to vote, the voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to the polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. West Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections that will be held between April 1 to 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.