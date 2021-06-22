In Narada Scam Mamata Banerjee Files Plea, Says 'no Proof Of Dharna Outside CBI Office'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Narada scam where she accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of 'boasting' the case against the TMC Ministers. The TMC Supremo claimed that there is 'no proof' of her conducting a 'dharna' or 'seize' outside the CBI office in Kolkata, claiming that CBI's allegations were 'false.'

"The allegations made by the CBI against the Petitioner in relation to the events are contradictory and have been made in an attempt to mislead the court allegations regarding the petitioner’s presence at Nizam Palace complex which houses the CBI’s office," Mamata states in her petition.

"The CBI allegation its self is contradictory in nature wherein on one hand the CBI alleges that the petitioner was present with a crowd of miscreants and also that upon arrival she 'rushed' and 'went straight' to the CBI office where the accused were present. There is no evidence of the petitioner holding a 'Dharna' or 'gherao' or 'siege' outside the CBI office and are thus false allegations," it added.

Mamata Banerjee has also stated that the CBI has 'failed to show an urgency' on account of which her petition seeking transfer of pending proceedings should be treated on 'an urgent basis'. "It is a defective petition filed as an afterthought with the sole intention to mar the reputation of certain senior ministers without any cogent material on record to substantiate its claim," she said.

Protest outside CBI office

In a strong crackdown in the Narada scam, the CBI arrested three TMC MLAs-- Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Subrata Mukherjee on May 17. After their arrest, Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI Office with the TMC workers demanding the 'unconditional release' of her leaders. In its petition in Calcutta HC, the CBI accused TMC workers of gheraoing the office and pelting stones and water bottles at the Central forces personnel present during the 6-hour long dharna. The CBI also accused Mamata Banerjee of barging into their office and threatening officers on duty.

West Bengal: A large number of TMC supporters staged a protest outside the CBI office after four party leaders were arrested by the agency. pic.twitter.com/hFO9dDRCM8 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016, had recorded alleged TMC ministers, MPs, and MLAs of receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.