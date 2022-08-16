In Noida Assault Case, Shrikant Tyagi's Supporters Get Bail; Hearing On His Plea Deferred

Eight supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, who was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour in Noida on August 5, were granted bail on Tuesday.

The hearing of the bail plea of Tyagi, arrested on August 9 from Meerut, in the matter in which has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), was deferred. In another matter in which he has been booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), he was denied bail.

Noida assault case

Shrikant Tyagi came under fire after multiple videos of his hurling expletives and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society on August 5 went viral. The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules.

The woman had lodged a complaint on the basis of which the police registered an FIR. Since the time the FIR was registered, the accused was on the run and the UP police formed as many as 12 teams to arrest him. More than 40 police personnel questioned suspects and scanned the CCTV footage, as per sources. Teams also reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, one of the locations where was believed to be hiding. Finally, he was arrested from Meerut along with his associates on August 9 and presented before the media at the Noida Police Station. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.