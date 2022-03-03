In a fresh twist in Tamil Nadu politics, AIADMK functionaries from the Theni district unanimously passed a resolution to take back VK Sasikala and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran into the party fold. This comes in the wake of AIADMK's poor performance in the recently conducted urban local body polls. While DMK bagged 7698 wards out of the 10758 it contested across municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats with a vote share of 43.13%, AIADMK could only win 2008 wards. The demand for the reinstatement of the former AIADMK general secretary and her nephew was made in a meeting in which party coordinator O Panneerselvam was present.

The resolution held the split in the party responsible for its successive electoral defeats and exuded confidence in the reunion of leaders helping its prospects. AIADMK Theni district secretary Syed Khan remarked, "The volunteers have been requesting Sasikala to join back the party and we have passed a resolution in favour of this. We have also urged AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam to bring her back to the party fold".

Tamil Nadu | AIADMK functionaries in the Theni district passed a resolution at a meeting held on Wednesday that the party consider readmitting both TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala. pic.twitter.com/EkZ3DTSDuF — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Sasikala eyes comeback

On January 27, 2021, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31, 2021, as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

In a sudden change of heart on March 3, 2021, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. However, in the last few months, multiple conversations of the ousted AIADMK general secretary have surfaced in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to take back control of the party post its debacle in the election. On her comeback trail, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide has been reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK.

Training guns on the present party leadership in these conversations, she has vowed to set the party right. Brandishing her political credentials, Sasikala recalled having given "advice" to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran besides claiming credit for bridging the gap between the Janaki Ramachandran faction and the Jayalalithaa faction after MGR passed away. Besides visiting Jayalalithaa's memorial, she has also toured multiple districts of TN including Thanjavur, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon and Tirunelveli.