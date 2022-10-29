Last Updated:

MSRTC Buses Vandalised As Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Faction MLA Leads Protest

The protest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil, turned violent after some of his supporters allegedly vandalised MSRTC buses.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic/twitter/@PatilKailasB


Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction MLA, Kailas Patil has been protesting for the last 5 days over several issues of farmers including remuneration of crop insurance for the farmers, in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district. The local farmers have also extended support to Kailas Pati, who is the Member of Legislative Assembly from the Osmanabad Vidhan Sabha constituency.

However, the protest by the MLA turned wild after some supporters of Patil came onto the streets of Osmanabad and vandalised public property. Allegedly, the supporters of Patil pelted stones at state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and vandalised them in Osmanabad. As per the visuals, several windows of the buses are seen shattered.  

According to media reports, Patil is protesting to ensure that farmers who were affected by the heavy rains, get the right amount of crop insurance as well as compensation. Notably, several Maharashtra leaders including MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded CM Shinde declare a 'wet drought' in Maharashtra and provide relief to the farmers who are affected due to extensive crop damage from heavy rains.

 

READ | Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena allotted 'Two Swords & Shield' symbol by EC
READ | Mumbai Police intensifies probe into Shiv Sena fake affidavits; sends teams to 4 districts
READ | 'Ex-Maha CM Uddhav renamed Aurangabad, Osmanabad without prior consultation': Sharad Pawar
READ | Shinde-Fadnavis govt renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad; calls Uddhav Cabinet's move 'illegal'
READ | Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing of pleas against renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad
First Published:
COMMENT