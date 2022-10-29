MSRTC Buses Vandalised As Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Faction MLA Leads Protest

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction MLA, Kailas Patil has been protesting for the last 5 days over several issues of farmers including remuneration of crop insurance for the farmers, in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district. The local farmers have also extended support to Kailas Pati, who is the Member of Legislative Assembly from the Osmanabad Vidhan Sabha constituency.

However, the protest by the MLA turned wild after some supporters of Patil came onto the streets of Osmanabad and vandalised public property. Allegedly, the supporters of Patil pelted stones at state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and vandalised them in Osmanabad. As per the visuals, several windows of the buses are seen shattered.

According to media reports, Patil is protesting to ensure that farmers who were affected by the heavy rains, get the right amount of crop insurance as well as compensation. Notably, several Maharashtra leaders including MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded CM Shinde declare a 'wet drought' in Maharashtra and provide relief to the farmers who are affected due to extensive crop damage from heavy rains.