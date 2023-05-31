In Parliament Politics Spree, Owaisi Attacks Centre; 'When Will Akhand Bharat Include...?'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at the Centre while referring to the mural of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in the new Parliament Building and asked when it is planning to take control of rest of the neigbouring countries.

He said, "Now that you have put the painting, tell us when are you taking Afghanistan and Nepal in this Akhand Bharat. When are you taking PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)? Ministry of External Affairs should clarify."

The mural depicting the image of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in the new Parliament Building has gathered a lot of attention. It displays important kingdoms and cities of ancient India. It also very clearly showcases the influence of ancient India in the then Taxila (now in neighbouring Pakistan, which was bifurcated from India in 1947).

Nepal PM to arrive in India

The statement by the AIMIM chief comes at a time when Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is set to arrive in India for a four-day visit on Wednesday, May 31 during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the diverse areas of partnership between the two countries.

This is Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s first bilateral visit abroad as Nepal Prime Minister after assuming office in December 2022.

Owaisi attacks PM Modi for inviting only Hindu priests for inauguration

On May 29, Owaisi had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament saying that he took only Hindu ‘pujaris’ (priests) inside the building and stated that the event seemed like the “coronation of a Sultan of Delhi”.

He said, "The opening of the new Parliament building happened. I saw on TV, Prime Minister was going inside the Parliament and 18-20 Hindu pujaris are following him (inside the Parliament) chanting mantras. Prime Minister, you took only the Hindu pujaris. Why did the Prime Minister not take Christian pastor, Muslim maulana, and religious leaders of other religions inside (the new Parliament)?”

The AIMIM chief further added, "Prime Minister, India does not have a single religion. India follows every religion. Regrettably, the PM took religious leaders of only one faith into the new Lok Sabha. I wish you were big-hearted to also take Christians, Sikhs, Muslims, and Jains (religious leaders) inside.”

About Akhand Bharat

It is to be noted that Akhand Bharat is used for the concept of united India which includes modern-day several neigbouring countries of India, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, and Myanmar, as one nation.

On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the mural in the new Parliament building representing the map of ancient India shows the “resolve” for an Akhand Bharat.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The resolve is clear – Akhand Bharat.”

Karnataka BJP also took to Twitter and said, "It is a symbol of the vitality of our proud great civilisation.”