Last Updated:

In Pics | 8 Ways Bengal Panchayat Polls Saw Ballot Boxes Being Destroyed

The voting for the West Bengal panchayat polls, which began on Saturday, was marred by violence, and the state witnessed several people being killed.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Simran Singh
Bengal violence
1/8
Twitter

In Cooch Behar district's Dinhata, ballot boxes were vandalised and ballot papers were set on fire at a booth in Baravita Government Primary School. The voters were also threatened.

Bengal violence
2/8
Twitter

Miscreants started ‘chappa’ (stamping) of the ballot papers even before the polling began. They attacked the polling team as well as the police force deployed at the booths. 

Bengal violence
3/8
Twitter

Ballot boxes were emptied and ballot papers were thrown into a drain in Nurpur panchayat. A large group of hooligans snatched the boxes from the polling teams and destroyed them

Bengal violence
4/8
Twitter

Unidentified miscreants vandalised polling booth in Cooch Behar. They tore the ballot papers and also set them on fire.

Bengal violence
5/8
Twitter

A video of a man running away with a ballot box during the panchayat polls was also recorded in Cooch Behar. A group of men armed with sticks were also seen roaming the area.

Bengal violence
6/8
Twitter

A state of complete lawlessness prevailed during the West Bengal panchayat polls as miscreants looted polling booths and destroyed ballot boxes with sticks.

Bengal violence
7/8
Twitter

Residents of Dhamsa in Hooghly threw two ballot boxes in a pond allegedly after a scuffle between TMC and BJP workers at a polling booth.

Bengal violence
8/8
Twitter

A man in Netra Gram panchayat found stamped ballot papers littered all over the polling booth during the West Bengal panchayat polls.

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
10 pics from Bengal panchayat polls depicting violence, ballot boxes looted, people killed

10 pics from Bengal panchayat polls depicting violence, ballot boxes looted, people killed
Navy Chief visits India’s elite special force unit MARCOS in Kashmir

Navy Chief visits India’s elite special force unit MARCOS in Kashmir