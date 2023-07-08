In Pics | 8 Ways Bengal Panchayat Polls Saw Ballot Boxes Being Destroyed

Quick links:
In Cooch Behar district's Dinhata, ballot boxes were vandalised and ballot papers were set on fire at a booth in Baravita Government Primary School. The voters were also threatened.
Miscreants started ‘chappa’ (stamping) of the ballot papers even before the polling began. They attacked the polling team as well as the police force deployed at the booths.
Ballot boxes were emptied and ballot papers were thrown into a drain in Nurpur panchayat. A large group of hooligans snatched the boxes from the polling teams and destroyed them
Unidentified miscreants vandalised polling booth in Cooch Behar. They tore the ballot papers and also set them on fire.
A video of a man running away with a ballot box during the panchayat polls was also recorded in Cooch Behar. A group of men armed with sticks were also seen roaming the area.
A state of complete lawlessness prevailed during the West Bengal panchayat polls as miscreants looted polling booths and destroyed ballot boxes with sticks.
Residents of Dhamsa in Hooghly threw two ballot boxes in a pond allegedly after a scuffle between TMC and BJP workers at a polling booth.
