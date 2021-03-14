In Pics: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Wheelchair Rally In Kolkata, From Gandhi Murti To Hazra

Quick links:
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people as she begins her roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in the capital of the poll-bound state.
While CM Mamata Banerjee was making her way from Gandhi Murti in Kolkata to Hazra, the ECI ruled out there having been an attack on her in Nandigram based on a report by state's Observers & Chief Secy
Abhishek Banerjee along with other TMC leaders inspects the venue ahead of the wheelchair roadshow. The CM's nephew and MP addressed party cadres there as well.