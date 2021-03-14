Last Updated:

In Pics: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Wheelchair Rally In Kolkata, From Gandhi Murti To Hazra

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata in a wheelchair and held a roadshow to Hazra, even as ECI ruled out her having been attacked

Written By
Astha Singh
Mamata Banerjee roadshow
1/6
ANI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people as she begins her roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in the capital of the poll-bound state.

Mamata Banerjee roadshow
2/6
ANI

CM Mamata Banerjee at the roadshow with nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other TMC leaders.

Mamata Banerjee roadshow
3/6
ANI

TMC supporters came out in huge numbers and joined the roadshow in support of CM Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee roadshow
4/6
ANI

While CM Mamata Banerjee was making her way from Gandhi Murti in Kolkata to Hazra, the ECI ruled out there having been an attack on her in Nandigram based on a report by state's Observers & Chief Secy

Mamata Banerjee roadshow
5/6
ANI

Abhishek Banerjee along with other TMC leaders inspects the venue ahead of the wheelchair roadshow. The CM's nephew and MP addressed party cadres there as well.

Mamata Banerjee roadshow
6/6
ANI

TMC supporters gathered at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata before the commencement of the roadshow.

