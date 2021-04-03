Last Updated:

IN PICS | People Flock In Large Numbers To Attend PM Modi's Rally In West Bengal

As election heat has intensified in West Bengal, people of the state gathered in large numbers to attend PM Modi's rally on Saturday.

Written By
Digital Desk
PM Modi meeting a Bengal citizen
1/6
@BJP4India | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting candid with a civilian during his rally in West Bengal on Saturday, April 3.

PM Modi waves at the massive crowd
2/6
@BJP4India | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the massive crowd which was gathered during his rally in Bengal.

Crowd gathers for PM Modi in large numbers
3/6
@BJP4India | Twitter

Thousands of people gather at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Saturday in poll-bound West Bengal.

Woman joins hands in admiration at PM Modi's rally
4/6
@BJP4India | Twitter

Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in large numbers in West Bengal. A picture of a woman with folded hands in admiration at the rally.

Women in large numbers at PM Modi's rally
5/6
@BJP4India | Twitter

Another image of women in large numbers attending the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as West Bengal seems to vote for change in the ongoing assembly election.

People gather in large numbers for PM Modi's rally
6/6
@BJP4India | Twitter

Yet another image of people attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in large numbers on Saturday, April 3.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Indian Railways registers Highest Freight figures in FY2020-21

Indian Railways registers Highest Freight figures in FY2020-21
IN PICS | Devotees gather at churches to offer Easter midnight prayers

IN PICS | Devotees gather at churches to offer Easter midnight prayers