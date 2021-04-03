IN PICS | People Flock In Large Numbers To Attend PM Modi's Rally In West Bengal

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting candid with a civilian during his rally in West Bengal on Saturday, April 3.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the massive crowd which was gathered during his rally in Bengal.
Thousands of people gather at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Saturday in poll-bound West Bengal.
Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in large numbers in West Bengal. A picture of a woman with folded hands in admiration at the rally.
Another image of women in large numbers attending the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as West Bengal seems to vote for change in the ongoing assembly election.