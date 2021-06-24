IN PICS: PM Modi Hosts Historic Meeting Of Jammu & Kashmir's Political Leaders In Delhi

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meet with J&K leaders in the National Capital.
As per sources, presentations were given by four Union Ministers on issues of Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting
Marking a 1st since the abrogation of Article 370, PM has invited top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in UT.
PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir attended
The restoration of democracy and statehood in J&K after the government of India's historic August 5, 2019, move abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, are likely to be discussed