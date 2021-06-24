Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi Hosts Historic Meeting Of Jammu & Kashmir's Political Leaders In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 chaired a historic meeting of Jammu &Kashmir's biggest political leaders at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PM Modi's Kashmir meet
1/6
Republic World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meet with J&K leaders in the National Capital.

PM Modi's Kashmir meet
2/6
Republic World

As per sources, presentations were given by four Union Ministers on issues of Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting

PM Modi's Kashmir meet
3/6
Republic World

Marking a 1st since the abrogation of Article 370, PM has invited top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in UT.

PM Modi's Kashmir meet
4/6
Republic World

PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir attended

PM Modi's Kashmir meet
5/6
Republic World

The restoration of democracy and statehood in J&K after the government of India's historic August 5, 2019, move abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, are likely to be discussed

PM Modi's Kashmir meet
6/6
Republic World

Senior J&K leaders Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti are attending the meeting, as is J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

