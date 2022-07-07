Last Updated:

IN PICS | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Marries Gurpreet Kaur In Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at sector 8, Gurudwara Sahib, in Chandigarh in a private ceremony.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
1/7
Image: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the knot with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur at sector 8, Gurudwara Sahib, in Chandigarh.

Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
2/7
Image: ANI

Gurpreet Kaur is a 32-year-old doctor, whom the leader has known for a few years through family ties.

Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
3/7
Image: @raghav_chadha (Twitter)

This is the 48-year-old Punjab Chief Minister's second marriage. He was divorced from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in the year 2015, with whom he has two children. 

Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
4/7
Image: @raghav_chadha (Twitter)

In the wedding images shared by Raghav Chaddha, CM Mann was seen in his regular yellow turban and a gold-coloured kurta-pajama, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other guests.

Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
5/7
Image: @raghav_chadha (Twitter)

The wedding was held according to Sikh rituals, and was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests.

Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
6/7
Image: @raghav_chadha (Twitter)

A private wedding ceremony was held without the usual crowds associated with a grand Indian wedding.

Bhagwant Mann ties the knot
7/7
Image: @raghav_chadha (Twitter)

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha attended the wedding ceremony along with his mother and wished the newlywed Punjab CM all the happiness. 

COMMENT