IN PICS | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Marries Gurpreet Kaur In Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the knot with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur at sector 8, Gurudwara Sahib, in Chandigarh.
Gurpreet Kaur is a 32-year-old doctor, whom the leader has known for a few years through family ties.
This is the 48-year-old Punjab Chief Minister's second marriage. He was divorced from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in the year 2015, with whom he has two children.
In the wedding images shared by Raghav Chaddha, CM Mann was seen in his regular yellow turban and a gold-coloured kurta-pajama, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other guests.
The wedding was held according to Sikh rituals, and was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests.
A private wedding ceremony was held without the usual crowds associated with a grand Indian wedding.