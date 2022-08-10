Last Updated:

In Pics: Tejashwi Pays Respects To Parents Lalu & Rabri Devi After Becoming Bihar Dy CM

Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as Bihar's Deputy CM alongside Nitish Kumar, who was appointed as the state CM for the record eighth time on Wednesday.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Tejashwi Yadav
1/7
Image: Republic

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, touching his mother Rabri Devi's feet after being appointed as Bihar's Deputy CM. She's carrying a portrait of her husband & RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav
2/7
Image: Republic

Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the Bihar Deputy CM alongside CM Nitish Kumar, leader of the Janata Dal (United). His parents are both former Bihar CMs. Father Lalu is currently hospitalised

Tejashwi Yadav
3/7
Image: Republic

Tejashwi Yadav sought the blessings of Tej Pratap Yadav who is his elder brother and an MLA from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. 

Tejashwi Yadav
4/7
Image: Republic

Tejashwi Yadav's mother and former Bihar CM, Rabri Devi was present at the Raj Bhawan for his swearing in

Nitish Kumar
5/7
Image: Twitter/@TejYadav14

Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, announced a new alliance with the RJD and was sworn in as Bihar's CM for the 8th time today. 

Tejashwi Yadav
6/7
Image: Twitter/@TejYadav14

Following his appointment, Tejashwi Yadav told Republic that "the decision to form a new government is taken for the benefit of Bihar".

Grand Alliance
7/7
Image: Twitter/@TejYadav14

Nitish Kumar has circled back to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) with RJD after ditching the party in 2017 and allying with the BJP. 

COMMENT