In Pics: Tejashwi Pays Respects To Parents Lalu & Rabri Devi After Becoming Bihar Dy CM

Quick links:
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, touching his mother Rabri Devi's feet after being appointed as Bihar's Deputy CM. She's carrying a portrait of her husband & RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the Bihar Deputy CM alongside CM Nitish Kumar, leader of the Janata Dal (United). His parents are both former Bihar CMs. Father Lalu is currently hospitalised
Tejashwi Yadav sought the blessings of Tej Pratap Yadav who is his elder brother and an MLA from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Tejashwi Yadav's mother and former Bihar CM, Rabri Devi was present at the Raj Bhawan for his swearing in
Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, announced a new alliance with the RJD and was sworn in as Bihar's CM for the 8th time today.
Following his appointment, Tejashwi Yadav told Republic that "the decision to form a new government is taken for the benefit of Bihar".