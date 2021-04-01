Last Updated:

IN PICS | West Bengal Assembly Polls: ITBP Troops Help Elderly To Reach Polling Booths

ITBP troops help elderly voters & guard polling booths in East Medinipur district as the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls commences

Swagata Banerjee
ITBP troops
ITBP troops helps an elderly man to walk to the voting booth in East Medinipur district in West Bengal 

ITBP troops
ITBP troops helps an elderly woman to walk to the voting booth 

ITBP troops
ITBP troops help another elderly person sitting in a wheelchair to reach the polling booth 

ITBP troops
Voters queue outside the polling booth

ITBP troops
ITBP troops helps another elderly woman to walk to the voting booth 

ITBP troops
ITBP troops guarding booths in  District East Medinipur during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls.

ITBP troops
ITBP troops help another elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair to reach the voting booth 

ITBP troops
ITBP troops helps a senior citizen in a wheelchair to reach the polling booth 

ITBP troops
ITBP troops helping another senior citizen to walk to the voting booth 

