IN PICS | West Bengal Assembly Polls: ITBP Troops Help Elderly To Reach Polling Booths

ITBP troops helps an elderly man to walk to the voting booth in East Medinipur district in West Bengal
ITBP troops helps an elderly woman to walk to the voting booth
ITBP troops help another elderly person sitting in a wheelchair to reach the polling booth
Voters queue outside the polling booth
ITBP troops helps another elderly woman to walk to the voting booth
ITBP troops guarding booths in District East Medinipur during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls.
ITBP troops help another elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair to reach the voting booth
ITBP troops helps a senior citizen in a wheelchair to reach the polling booth
ITBP troops helping another senior citizen to walk to the voting booth