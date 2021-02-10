Last Updated:

IN PICS | Women Cadre From BJP, Shiv Sena, BVP Join MNS In Chief Raj Thackeray's Presence

Members of different parties from Vasai, North Indians from Chandivali joined MNS on Wednesday at Raj Thackeray Residence Krishna Kunj.

Induction meet of MNS at Raj Thackeray's residence
Exchange of Shivaji statue
Chief Raj Thackeray seen with MNS workers gifting Chatrapati Shivaji statue

Raj Thackeray interacts with inducted workers
The MNS chief met the newly inducted workers and interacted with them at his residence

Raj Thackeray interacts with inducted workers
Glimpses of Raj Thackeray holding discussion with his party workers

Raj Thackeray signs his sketch
Raj Thackeray was seen signing his sketch for the newly inducted workers

Raj Thackeray addresses MNS workers
Raj Thackeray addresses the newly inducted cadre at his residence Krishna Kunj

Women cadre click photos, videos of Raj Thackeray
Newly inducted women cadre were seen clicking photos and videos of Raj Thackeray as he interacted with them

