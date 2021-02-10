IN PICS | Women Cadre From BJP, Shiv Sena, BVP Join MNS In Chief Raj Thackeray's Presence

SEARCH
Members of different parties from Vasai, North Indians from Chandivali joined MNS on Wednesday at Raj Thackeray Residence Krishna Kunj. Women cadre from BJP, Shiv Sena, BVP too joined MNS
Chief Raj Thackeray seen with MNS workers gifting Chatrapati Shivaji statue
The MNS chief met the newly inducted workers and interacted with them at his residence
Glimpses of Raj Thackeray holding discussion with his party workers
Raj Thackeray was seen signing his sketch for the newly inducted workers
Raj Thackeray addresses the newly inducted cadre at his residence Krishna Kunj
Newly inducted women cadre were seen clicking photos and videos of Raj Thackeray as he interacted with them