In Pics: Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As Uttar Pradesh CM For Second Consecutive Term

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second term on Friday at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony at 4 pm on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue to attend the grand event.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on Friday. 

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 4 pm at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. 

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

A total of 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge, and 20 Ministers of State took the oath.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

After Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as the UP CM, BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya took oath as Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM. 

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

Brajesh Pathak also took oath as Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CMs on Friday. 

Image: Twitter/@ani_digital

Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya sworn in as Minister in UP.

Image: Twitter/@ani_digital

Former PMO official, A K Sharma, takes oath as minister in CM Yogi cabinet.

