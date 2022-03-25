In Pics: Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As Uttar Pradesh CM For Second Consecutive Term

Quick links:
Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony at 4 pm on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue to attend the grand event.
Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on Friday.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at 4 pm at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
A total of 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge, and 20 Ministers of State took the oath.
After Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as the UP CM, BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya took oath as Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM.