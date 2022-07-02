In PM Modi's Presence, JP Nadda Inaugurates BJP's National Executive Meet; Lambasts Oppn

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of 19 states, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda inaugurated the two-day national executive meet of the saffron party in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday. In the meeting of the party's national officer bearers', Nadda lauded the government under PM Modi for work in different areas. The party president acknowledged the people-centric approach of the government under unprecedented situations like the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war among others.

On the occasion, highlighting India's improvement in areas such as national security and foreign policy handling, Nadda lambasted those in Opposition, such as the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party among others, for continuously demanding proof. The party President cited incidents such as the surgical strike in 2016, and the air strike in 2019, and accused the parties of never acknowledging the efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party colleagues at the National Executive meeting of BJP in Hyderabad, Telangana



(Source: PM Modi's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/VozMKJVYOP — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Poster war begins in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, as the BJP National Executive meeting is underway in Hyderabad, poster war has once again begun in Telangana. The posters, hoardings and banners of Chief Minister of the state, K Chandrashekar Rao, are being replaced with that of PM Narendra Modi at every nook and corner.

CM KCR did not receive PM Modi on his arrival at the Begumpet Airport on Saturday. Breaching protocol for the 3rd consecutive time in a row, KCR deputed his proxy and Cabinet Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he landed at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later.

KCR, however, did receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Hyderabad-based Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi landed at the same airstrip. Not just that, he is scheduled to host a lunch in the 'honour' of Sinha, a BJP leader who jumped ship to TMC.