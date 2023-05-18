In Poll-bound Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot Supporters Clash

In a massive development, a scuffle broke out between the supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Sachin Pilot is at loggerheads with Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot over the Chief Ministerial position in the upcoming elections. Sachin Pilot is currently attacking the CM over corruption allegations, but hasn't openly mentioned CM aspirations during his protests and addresses.

Sachin Pilot recently launched Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer and raised corruption charges against the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The tussle between the two sides now seems to be escalating as the state inches closer to elections.

This event marks a new low between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and could be a massive headache for the Congress top brass who had recently cleared a CM chair tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Karnataka.

The situation in Rajasthan is very different from Karnataka as Sachin Pilot, unlike DK Shivakumar, has outrightly owned a front against the incumbent CM and now the fight is out in the open.

Sachin Pilot denies greed for CM post

However, a disgruntled Pilot has reiterated that he has no greed for CM post and is working only for the welfare of the public and state. On the fourth day of the five-day "Jan Sangharsh Yatra", Sachin Pilot, who protested against the Ashok Gehlot administration, spoke exclusively to Republic TV about a variety of topics, including corruption and the Gehlot administration's lack of response to critical issues.

“I am hopeful that the government will listen with the election only six months away," he added. "I don't have higher political aspiration; posts will come and go; this is the part of politics, but the people who have helped us come into power, we need to stay true to them," said Pilot. I am not greedy for power or posts; I have worked on several big and small posts. We need to stand tall for the things we believe," said Sachin Pilot.