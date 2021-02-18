In Poll-bound West Bengal, Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Bharat Sevashram Sangha

As West Bengal heads for assembly polls later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will flag off the fifth and final phase of BJP's "Poriborton Yatra" In Kolkata. Shah arrived in Kolkata around 12:30 am on Thursday. As a part of his schedule and the saffron party's outreach, Amit Shah also offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue. Ahead of the polls, several political developments have taken place in the state as the BJP and TMC have locked horns.

Amit Shah offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha

After offering prayers, Shah lauded the efforts taken by the Bharat Sevashram Sangha which was founded by Acharya Srimat Swami Pranavanandaji. In addition, he also remarked that Bharat Sevashram Sangha has always helped the country. Moreover, the Union Home Minister also spoke about the organisation's patriotic efforts, service and sacrifices for the country.

"Whenever there was a disaster in the country, Bharat Sevashram Sangha stepped up above things like caste and religion to help people. They have set an example by helping the country. The organisation has sown seeds of patriotism, service and sacrifice for the country." said Amit Shah

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue pic.twitter.com/tYyQkPAIFc — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Founded in 1917, the Bharat Sevashram Sangha has contributed by bulding hundreds of ashrams in India and other countries. It is also known for community work, helping poor and providing healthcare to those in need.

West Bengal Assembly polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

