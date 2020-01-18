In Pro-CAA Rally, Amit Shah Blames Congress For Dividing Nation On Religious Lines

Addressing a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Hubli on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opined that Congress was solely responsible for the partition of the country on religious lines. He was explaining why the partition was a rationale for introducing the CAA. Referring to the Nehru-Liaquat pact that guaranteed the protection of minorities, Shah contended that only India had stuck to its promise.

Thereafter, he noted that the population of minorities in India had not decreased and they did not face discrimination. According to the Union Home Minister, Pakistan though had shown a completely opposite trend. He claimed that the percentage of Hindus in Pakistan had dropped from the pre-independence level of 30% to 3%.

Amit Shah remarked, “In Parliament, a law was passed. What is the Citizenship Amendment Bill? The bill had to be brought because the country was partitioned. There is a truth which I talked about in the Parliament and I want to talk about it today as well. Rahul Gandhi, listen to this- If there is one party which divided the country on the basis of religion, it is the Congress party and split this country into pieces.”

'The figure has drastically dropped to 3%'

He added, “In 1950, your great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru inked an agreement with Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan that both the countries would ensure the protection of minorities. But what is the situation after 70 years? India stuck to its promise. Not only did their population not decrease, nor were they subjected to discrimination and atrocities. Before independence in Pakistan, the Hindus constituted 30% of the population. Now, the figure has drastically dropped to 3%.”

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to five years.

