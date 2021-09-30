In Punjab Crisis, Congress Asks Channi To Give In To Sidhu's Demand; 'Change DGP & AG'

The Congress High Command after the crucial meeting on Thursday asked Charanjit Singh Channi to give in to the demands of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources say that the high command has asked Channi to overturn the appointments of DGP and AG, as is being demanded by Sidhu. Moreover, the high command has also initiated the formation of a three-member committee to look into appointments, comprising Harish Chaudhary apart from Sidhu and Channi.

Earlier, sources had informed that the new CM has stood his ground in their tug of war over key appointments. In the meeting, Channi has made it clear that the appointment of the DGP, as well as the AG, will not be overturned, as is continuously being demanded by Sidhu.

'Want to keep people working to break the country'

The Congress going all out to retain Sidhu as the president is in line with former leader Jitin Prasada's statement to Republic Media Network. Underlining that the whole country is watching what is happening inside the Congress, Jitin Prasada asserted that former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is being shown his way out from the party. The former Congress leader added that the party only wants to keep people who 'work for breaking the country', likely hinting at Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu relinquished his position as the President of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". Sidhu was adamant about his decision until he was approached by Channi, who convinced him for a meeting on Thursday.

Before the meeting, Sidhu had posted a tweet in which he had added snippets of a newspaper article of a leading daily that talked about the appointment of APS Deol as the AG, along with IPS Sahota as DGP. He had pointed out how DGP IPS Sahota, as the head of SIT investigating the Beadbi case, had wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege and given a clean chit to the ruling Badals." In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in the fight for Justice," he further wrote.