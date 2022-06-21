In Punjab, Kejriwal Vows To Deliver Exemplary Punishment To Corrupt Netas, No Word On Jain

Making a last-ditch attempt ahead of the Sangrur bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann where he reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'zero-tolerance' for corruption. Citing the ouster of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla, who was sacked for demanding commission in exchange for contracts, Kejriwal affirmed that those who have been found guilty will be given exemplary punishment.

“An AAP minister was involved in corruption, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately sacked him from the cabinet and also sent him to jail. We are also investigating the corruption cases of ministers in the previous governments. Those who are found guilty will be given exemplary punishment for deceiving Punjab and its people,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Interestingly, Kejriwal refrained from speaking on the sensational money laundering charges against Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, who was sent to Tihar Jail for allegedly routing crores of cash through accommodation entries. According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Sangrur bypolls a battle of prestige

Discussing how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had begun to work on its pre-poll promises, Kejriwal revealed that Punjab would get free electricity starting July 1. The Delhi CM asserted that the 'revolution' that Punjab had witnessed in 2022 was actually initiated by the people of Sangrur in 2014.

Notably, the Sangrur bypolls scheduled for June 23 are being seen as a litmus test for the AAP government which has completed nearly 3 months in term and is already facing flak for singer-turned politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Notably, Mann had to vacate the seat after getting elected from Dhuri in the recent Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. The party has been actively campaigning in favour of their candidate, Gurmail Singh while the Congress has fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. Meanwhile, BJP is backing Kewal Dhillon and SAD, Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana.