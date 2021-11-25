In Punjab, Massive Ruckus Erupts As Captain Amarinder Attends Patiala Municipal Corp Meet

Massive ruckus took place inside the Patiala Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the voting on the no-confidence motion began against the Congress government over removing incumbent Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu. This happened at a time when former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was attending the Municipal Corporation (MC) meeting.

Following this, Captain's supporter and Patiala Mayor staged a protest against Congress for forcing his councilors. Captain supporters also staged a protest outside Patiala MC office with slogans of 'Captain Zindabad'.

Bittu has reportedly refused to resign, as the Punjab government has failed to gather numbers to remove him from the post. Both factions have reportedly claimed victory.

Captain to fight Punjab polls from stronghold Patiala

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday had said that he will be contesting from his stronghold, Patiala. Outlining that his family has been living in Patiala for over 400 years now, Amarinder Singh added that he was not going to leave the Punjab district because of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Punjab in February-March 2022, to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislation. Besides old parties like Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiromani Akali Dal, new parties like Punjab Lok Congress, Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan are set to contest as well.

Captain Amarinder Singh shared a poster earlier in the day on his Facebook page, which roughly translates to, "I will contest from Patiala. My family has had a connection with Patiala for over 400 years now, and I am not going to break that connection because of Sidhu."

It is pertinent to mention here that Captain Amarinder comes from the Royal family of Patiala, and has thrice been elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from the district. Apart from that, he was also elected from Samana and Talwandi Sabo once each.

In April, in the midst of the feud that turned into a full-fledged crisis, Amarinder Singh dared Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and warned the latter that he would lose his deposit in that case.