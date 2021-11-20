In Raipur, BJP Workers Protest Against Chhattisgarh Govt; Demand Fuel Price Reduction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the Chhattisgarh unit staged a massive protest in Raipur on Saturday, November 20, demanding a reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state. Earlier on November 3, the Central government announced a reduction of excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 per litre. It was informed that it was done to help farmers with the rabi crop, ease inflation and give the economy a consumption boost.

BJP workers told reporters, "Several states in India have announced a tax cut on petrol and diesel but the Chhattisgarh government haven't taken any decision on the same".

BJP workers further claimed that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is resting while the common man is suffering due to a fuel price hike in the state.

On November 6, the Akali Dal Party members staged a massive protest demanding a reduction of fuel prices in Punjab. The party workers protested in front of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's house in Chandigarh.

Akali Dal spokesperson Majinder Singh Sirsa told Republic Media Network, "Rahul Gandhi has been demanding the Centre to reduce the petrol and diesel prices for so long and when the same is announced, why can't the state government implement it".

Fuel prices drop in various state

Earlier on November 3, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, and Tripura among others had promised a Rs. 7 per litre cut in state levies for both diesel and petrol, while Uttar Pradesh had announced a tax cut of Rs. 7 per litre on petrol and Rs. 2 per litre on diesel. Goa govt said that the prices of petrol and diesel would be reduced by Rs. 12 and Rs. 17 per litre respectively.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 4 announced that Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs. 3/each. Also, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a reduction of VAT on petrol by Rs. 3.20 per litre and Rs 3.90 cut in diesel price in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also announced a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state. CM Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter, "Consumers will benefit by Rs 10.20 per ltr in petrol & Rs 15.22 per ltr in diesel after the relief given both by Centre and State Govt".

