In Rajasthan, BJP Chief JP Nadda Asks Party To Strengthen Cadre, Self-analyse Contribution

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting in Congress-ruled Rajasthan with fellow BJP party officials. In the meeting, he asked the party leaders to strengthen the cadre and to analyze how much they are contributing for the development of the party. Nadda further asked the party officials to complete the formation of the booth-level committees by September 25, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay. He added that every booth formed by the BJP must include women, representatives from the Dalit community, youth and members of other backward castes.

Nadda holds 'State Executive Meeting' in Rajasthan

Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, Nadda said "a lot of people among us have stopped self-analysis. This reduces our productivity. You all need to start doing self-analysis. You need to analyze --what you are giving to the party, how much contribution are you making to the party, at what level are you accepted in the party. The formation of our booth committees should be completed by September 25, i.e. Deendayal Upadhyay Ji's birth anniversary. There should not be any booth where our booth committee is not formed and every booth should have women, youth, Dalit brothers, people from backward caste in our committees."

The BJP chief took a dig at Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, stating that the 'lotus must bloom' in the next assembly elections in the state. While addressing the party workers in the Pink City, Nadda said, "Ashok Gehlot government's priority is to not have a well-governed state. Seeing this, it is our responsibility to say 'namaskar to this sarkar' and make sure that the lotus blooms here."

Nadda asks Party officials to focus on three goals

Reminding the cadre of the three main focus areas of the party that he had declared in the first meeting of national office bearers after Coronavirus lockdown, Nadda said, "We have a good image in public, but we are a cadre-based party. Therefore, it is our responsibility to strengthen the cadre. Strong Mandals (Saksham Mandal), active booths (Sakriya booth) and active Panna Heads (Panna Pramkukhs), these are the three goals we have to complete in 2021." Just a week earlier in a crucial meeting of BJP's office bearers, JP Nadda had also directed the party leaders to strengthen the organisational structure at the ground level.

In Jaipur, he also hailed the Prime Minister's planning and strategies over the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, and said "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun. We have sent the Made-in-India vaccines to over 20 countries." Talking about the ongoing protests over the three new farm laws, the BJP Chief said that the opposition parties are exploiting the protest for their own gain". He added, "The farmers are our Annadata and we need to bring them in the mainstream."

