Amid the Rajasthan political crisis, the observers-- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken-- submitted a 9-page-long report to Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Republic sources learnt that in the report, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been given a clean chit. However, as per sources in Congress, action has been recommended against the MLAs of his camp. Pertinently, MLAs like Shanti Dhariwal have already received notice for 'grave indiscipline' on their part, as submitted in the report.

Gehlot held meetings with the MLAs. Post the meeting, sources said that 60 of the 92 MLAs sent a letter with their signatures to Sonia Gandhi, vowing to do adhere by the decision she takes. Similarly, Gehlot wrote to the Congress President, assuring that her decision, no matter what, is acceptable to him, sources added.

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi

Earlier in the day, Gehlot's 'bete-noire' Sachin Pilot landed in the national capital. He came out of the airport, and walked straight to the car, dodging the questions of the reporters. Reportedly, he went to meet Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

There were reports doing the rounds that the former Rajasthan Deputy CM had told the high command that Ashok Gehlot should not remain the CM if he decides to contest for the party president post. However, sharing the reports, on Twitter, Pilot had written, "Am afraid this is false news being reported."

Am afraid this is false news being reported. https://t.co/iiHZ1ce9KV — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, sources said that Ashok Gehlot was being ruled out from the Congress’ president race, considering the developments in Rajasthan. Speaking to the media, Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of Congress Central Election Authority, confirmed that Gehlot has not filed his nomination, and said, “Till now, only Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination forms from CEA.”

As scheduled, the process for filing nominations for the election began on September 24. It will go on till September 30. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. Polling, if required, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.