In Rajasthan, One Faction Doesn't Want To Leave CM's Chair, Other Adamant To Grab It: Vasundhara Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said while one faction in the Congress government in Rajasthan does not want to leave the chief minister's "chair", the other is adamant to grab it.

Recently, a political crisis broke out in the state with the Congress' move to hold its legislature party meeting at the chief minister's residence on September 25.

It was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister prior to the Congress president's elections for which Ashok Gehlot was the front runner. Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot was among the main contenders for the chief minister's post.

Raje also said that people in the Congress government are least concerned about the public, who know about the four years of misrule of the Gehlot government.

"One faction in the Congress government does not want to leave the chair and the other is adamant to grab it. People in the Congress government are least concerned about the public," Raje, a former Rajasthan chief minister, said in Bikaner.

The BJP national vice president said that people had given power in the hands of Chief Minister Gehlot but he did not listen to them and betrayed them.

She also alleged that Gehlot is an expert in making false promises.

The government is yet to fulfil its promise to waive loans of farmers and though it has opened English medium schools but teachers are from the Hindi medium, Raje alleged.

Image: PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)