In Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP; 'They Don't Want English To Be Taught In Schools'

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big push to get rid of colonial baggage, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that 'Hindi will not work if you want to speak with Americans'. He also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that they "don't want English to be taught in schools".

He also alleged that BJP does not want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of fields.

"BJP leaders don't want English to be taught in schools. But children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. Actually, they don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of fields," Rahul Gandhi said in Alwar.

He added, "If you want to speak to people of the rest of the world, Hindi will not work, English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go and compete with Americans and win over them using their language."

The Wayanad MP also stated that 1700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan, where the Congress government is in power.

His remarks come months after PM Modi's call for freeing the country of a "colonial mindset". Several steps have also been taken by the Centre to shed the baggage of colonial legacy and colonial symbols and replace those with Indian traditions and strategic thought.

'In market of hatred, open up shops to spread love like me'

Rahul Gandhi also urged BJP leaders criticising him to "open up shops to spread love in the market of hatred", like his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march.

"Some of them (of BJP) ask me what I am doing and why am I walking, my answer is: 'Nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha noon' ("I am opening a counter for spreading love in the market of hatred)," he said on why he was undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"You hate me, you abuse me, this is your heart. Your 'bazaar is of nafrat' (the market is of hatred), but my shop is of love," he stressed in presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other state leaders.