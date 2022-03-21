In Rajasthan, Salasar Temple Gate To Be Revamped After Uproar; Congress Hits Back At BJP

After facing a lot of flak from BJP leaders, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan ordered the reconstruction of the Salasar temple gate on Monday. Speaking to the media, PWD Assistant Engineer Babulal Verma explained that the gate was demolished for road widening purposes. He added that the gate is being constructed once again keeping religious sentiments in mind. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas promised that action will be taken against the PWD officials and the contractor responsible for the negligence which caused the desecration of the idols of Lord Ram.

Rajasthan Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Khachariyawas remarked, "Their responsibility was to take down the idols with honour and rituals. The gate should have been demolished after that. Action will be taken against such PWD officials and the contractor. I have directed that the gate should be constructed again and an apology should be tendered. I have told the priests of the Salasar Balaji temple that the contractor has to apologise for his negligence."

Rajasthan | We've started construction of a new gate. Due to the broadening of the road, the earlier gate was removed: Babul Lal Verma, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Churu on the removal of gate of Salasar Balaji pic.twitter.com/Y0ho8s82sv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 21, 2022

Congress passes the buck to BJP

Condemning the Salasar temple gate demolition earlier in the day, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya compared the Congress party to Mughals. However, the Rajasthan Congress Seva Dal hit back at BJP claiming that the gate was demolished by the National Highways Authority of India. Citing that the road in question was a National Highway, it asserted that the Rajasthan government had nothing to do with the incident.

Rajasthan Congress Seva Dal alleged, "Have some shame! This gate has been broken by NHAI, the company making the highway, which is a central government company. This road is a national highway, the Rajasthan government has nothing to do with it. This highway is being built by the Central Government, the National Highway Authority of India is making it, and it is they who have broken the gate."

Rubbishing this claim, Malviya pointed out that the Salasar-Sujangarh is a state highway. He elaborated, "At present, the Public Works Department is carrying out the work of expanding the 2-lane Salasar-Sujangarh road to 4 lanes". In his Twitter post, the BJP leader also shared the exact coordinates of the entry gate.

Image: Republic/PTI