In Rajya Sabha, MHA Says 'No Kashmiri Pandit Left The Valley In 2022', Shares Data

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that "no Kashmiri Pandit has left the Kashmir Valley in the year 2022". The information was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai with the Upper House of Parliament in a written reply to a query made by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan.

When asked about the details of the Kashmiri Pandits who left the Valley in 2022, Rai responded, “As per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has left the Kashmir Valley during 2022,” reported news agency ANI.

Sharing the data, the Minister for the State mentioned that at least 6,514 Kashmiri Pandits are still residing in the Valley till July 20, 2022. He revealed that a maximum of 2,639 Kashmiri Pandits are residing in Kulgam district, followed by 1,204 in Budgam. At least 808 Kashmiri Pandits are currently in Anantnag, 579 in Pulwama, 455 in Srinagar, 320 in Shopian, 294 in Baramulla, 130 in Ganderbal, 66 in Bandipora and 19 in Kupwara.

According to ANI, another data stated that as of 2019, the number of Kashmiri Pandits residing in the Valley was 6,432. The data showed that a total of 2,557 Kashmiri Pandits were then residing in the Valley followed by 1,204 in Budgam, 808 in Anantnag, 579 in Pulwama, 455 in Srinagar, 320 in Shopian, 294 in Baramulla, 130 in Ganderbal, 66 in Bandipora and 19 in Kupwara.

Targeted killings in Kashmir

Since last year, several people, including many Kashmiri Pandits and migrant Hindu workers, have been a victim of targeted killings in the Valley. Following the atrocities, many Kashmiri Pandits were reportedly planning to leave the union territory.

Sharing another data, the minister informed Rajya Sabha that a total of six Kashmiri Pandits were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Giving the number, he revealed that one Kashmiri Pandit was killed in 2020, four in 2021 and one till July 20 this year. Other than this, nine government employees (excluding security forces) lost their lives in terror-related incidents reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rai further informed that the central government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation and therefore, the security condition in the Valley has improved significantly over the year in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.