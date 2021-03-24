Last Updated:

In Rs Puram, Yoga Instructor Pulls Car Walking Upside Down To Support AIADMK Candidate

A yoga instructor walked upside down on Tuesday while pulling a car to campaign for AIADMK candidate and state Minister SP Velumani ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Swagata Banerjee

A yoga instructor walked upside down on Tuesday while pulling a car in RS Puram to campaign for AIADMK candidate and state Minister SP Velumani ahead of  Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

 "I want to create awareness about yoga & its health benefits while campaigning," the Yoga Instructor said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, calling it an extensive document that highlights the party's vision for the state's progress. The BJP on Monday promised revival of the legislative council in Tamil Nadu, which was abolished decades ago by its ally, the ruling AIADMK if their combine was voted to power in the coming assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK—Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS)—reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'.  Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor, DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. 

(With ANI Inputs)

image credits: ANI

