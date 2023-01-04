In Sandeep Singh Harassment Case, Woman Coach Shares Snapchat Screenshot With Cops

Republic has accessed the inside scoop of Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh's harassment case where the victim woman coach has provided a screenshot of Snapchat chats the to police. Notably, a former national-level player and junior athletics coach has accused Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment.

As per the sources, Singh had sent a message to the victim through Snapchat on May 13 which she has now provided to police as a piece of evidence. The police also seized the victim's phone to collect the call details and other evidence. Earlier, in the day, Chandigarh Police also reached Singh's residence as a part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh has refuted the charges against him. He said on Sunday that the allegations are being concocted to smear his reputation and called for a complete probe. Soon after allegations against Sandeep Singh surfaced, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar swung into action and met the state DGP and the CID chief to get more details about the case. According to the Chandigarh police, an FIR has been registered against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC, and the probe is underway.

'Matter would be biased until Sandeep Singh resigns': Victim woman coach

The woman coach has claimed that until Sandeep Singh resigns from the Haryana Sports Minister post the matter would be biased. While, speaking to the media the woman said, "I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias."

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar stated, "The allegations are mere allegations and they are yet to be proved against Sandeep Singh. The Sports minister has surrendered his portfolio and we have accepted it. We will get to know the truth after an inquiry." CM Khattar further stated that he will talk about it after receiving the report of the inquiry.