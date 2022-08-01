As troubles mount for Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl scam, Republic TV accessed a letter from a witness who gave a statement against the Rajya Sabha MP in the case, on Monday. In the letter addressed to the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the case, the witness said that after she gave the statement to the agency on February 2, some people have been 'calling' her and 'asking to meet' her. She alleged that they were trying to convince her to give a statement to the media that 'the ED has forcefully' taken a statement from her.

"They are also asking for the details of the enquiry on February 16. Mr Bala Kadam and Sunil Raut met me between 3:45 to 4:00 pm at Durga Parmeshwari Restaurant in Matunga, Near Ruia College and asked me to give a statement in the media," the witness said in the letter, seeking 'appropriate action' in accordance with the law.

The Shiv Sena leader, who is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was remanded to ED custody till August 4, a day after his arrest in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

During the remand hearing at the Special PMLA court, Special Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar, representing the ED, said, "Pravin Raut was the frontman of Sanjay Raut. Pravin Raut received around 112 crores from HDIL...Sanjay Raut’s name surfaced here when 1.6 crore was transferred to him by Pravin Raut. Sanjay Raut purchased 10 land parcels and 8 agreements, from the income earned from Pravin Raut. A plot of land was purchased in Alibaug, there, land sellers have affirmed that more than 70% has been made in cash."

The statement in question:-

Pertinently, in the statement by the witness to the agency, it was said- "I state that the said land is located near Khim Beach, Alibaug and is very near to the sea i.e., approx. 200 metre from the sea. I further state that the deal for the sale of the said happened for a total of Rs 40 lakhs. From the sale proceeds of Rs 20 lakhs, Rs 4 lakhs was given in the form of a cheque and the rest 36 lakh was paid in the case. The cash of Rs 36 lakhs was given by Sanjay Raut for the purchase of the land in the name of his wife Varsha Raut and Swapna Patekar, family member."

The present case is based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in 2018 against Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of the real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of HDIL that undertook the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon and its director Pravin Raut among others.