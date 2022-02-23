In an intriguing development on Tuesday, Jain monk Vijayesh Sagar Maharaj predicted that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia might become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh very soon. He made this comment in the presence of Scindia who was attending the Panchkalyanak Gajrath Mahotsav in Gwalior.

While the Congress-turned-BJP leader did not react to this prophecy, his supporters openly shouted slogans in his favour. As BJP leaders have refrained from speaking on this matter, speculation is rife whether MP can witness a change in guard in the near future.

"See Scindia Ji, after a few days, we can see you as the CM in the next few days. He has a lot of affection for MP. Serve the people and make MP shine. Because our MP is very backward than other states," Jain monk Vijayesh Sagar Maharaj told a gathering.

Commencing his journey in electoral politics after the untimely demise of his father Madhavrao Scindia, the Civil Aviation Minister served in Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2019. Despite leading Congress to victory in the 2018 MP Assembly polls in the capacity of the campaign committee head, Kamal Nath pipped him to the CM's post. While Scindia was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020 on a BJP ticket, he was inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021.

Scindia's role in the fall of Congress government

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath made a foray into state politics after taking oath as the Chief Minister of MP on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10, 2020, followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers.

Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands.

Most importantly, rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20, 2020. Subsequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time.

In November later that year, Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback after Congress could win only 9 out of the 28 seats which went to the bypolls. After more defections to BJP, the saffron party has 127 MLAs in the 231-member Assembly now.