In Sidhu Moosewala Murder, Main Shooter, His 2 Associates Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border

After over 100 days post the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with its Delhi counterparts and central agencies arrested assailant Deepak Mundi from the India-Nepal border in West Bengal on Saturday. During the investigation, the police had identified six shooters in two modules- the Haryana module and the Punjab module.

The Haryana module, led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sersa and Deepak Mundi. The Punjab module included Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu. While Roopa and Mannu from the Punjab module were killed after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20, Priyavrat, Kuldeep, and Sersa from the Haryana module were arrested. Mundi was the only one left to be traced.

With Mundi, his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder who provided logistical support including hideouts for the murder of the singer-cum politician were also arrested.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind of the murder' that was executed on May 29.

A day before the murder, the Punjab government had reduced the security of Moosewala from four personnel to two personnel. He was among 424 VIPs who were stripped of their security partially or fully.

“Goldy Brar gave the news of the withdrawal of security of Sidhu Moosewala to shooters on May 28 and asked shooters to hurry up on May 29, after which Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep came with a (Mahindra) Bolero car from Faridabad side and Manpreet Singh Manna and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa came with their (Toyota) Corolla car and weapons from Mansa,” read the chargesheet filed in a Mansa court on August 26.