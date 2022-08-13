In a fresh snub to Uddhav Thackeray, the Eknath Shinde camp has decided to build a new central office in Dadar where the Shiv Sena Bhavan is located. Located close to Shivaji Park, the Shiv Sena Bhavan not only served as the party headquarters but also hosts offices of its affiliated organizations. While it was constructed in 1974, the refurbished Shiv Sena Bhavan was inaugurated by the late Balasaheb Thackeray in 2006. Taking to Twitter, newly sworn-in Minister Uday Samant provided details about the construction of the new details.

Uday Samant clarified, "A misconception is being spread that Eknath Shinde is building a replica of Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar in Mumbai. It is our endeavour to have a central office so that the honourable Chief Minister can meet the people. We respected Shiv Sena Bhavan yesterday and we will keep respecting it". As Dadar is the stronghold of the Uddhav faction, this is being perceived as an important move by the Shinde camp amid its endeavour to be recognised as the 'real Shiv Sena'.

मुंबई दादर येथे प्रति शिवसेना भवन मा. एकनाथजी शिंदे करत आहेत हा गैरसमज पसरवला जात आहे..मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांना सर्वसामान्य जनतेला भेटता याव ह्यासाठी मध्यवर्ती कार्यालय असावे आमचा प्रयत्न आहे..शिवसेना भवन बद्दल आम्हाला कालही आदर होता उद्याही राहील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 12, 2022

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.