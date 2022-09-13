In another snub to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a parallel rally on Dussehra in October this year. The Dussehra rally is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre. As per sources, Shinde has called for a meeting of the office-bearers, MLAs and MPs of his faction today to review the preparations for this rally. They will also decide whether leaders from other parties should be invited to this event.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Shinde will go ahead with the Dussehra rally irrespective of whether he gets permission to stage it at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. As of now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to take a call on the applications filed by both Shiv Sena camps to hold the Dussehra rally at this venue. However, sources added that the faction led by the CM is also ready to hold the event at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Speaking to the media recently, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The administration may reject applications of both sides and ask them to hold their respective rallies at some other public places". While the BMC has been ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for nearly three decades, it is currently being run by Administrator Iqbal Chahal after the expiry of the term of the civic body. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.