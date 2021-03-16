In Tamil Nadu, Allies AIADMK-BJP Square Off Over CAA; Seat-sharing Talks On In Puducherry

As the road to the Assembly elections heats up in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, alliance partners are sealing last-minute deals regarding seat allocation while leaders continue to jump from one party to another in search of tickets. The big players - AIADMK and DMK - along with their allies have sounded the poll bugle for Tamil Nadu with the filing of nominations for the Assembly elections by various leaders from their respective constituencies. However, all does not seem to be well between allies AIADMK and BJP, especially after the former maintained that it opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that it would push the Centre to repeal CAA.

AIADMK-BJP square off over CAA

As per sources, BJP is reportedly unhappy with AIADMK over the mention of CAA in their poll manifesto. BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi had earlier asked AIADMK to withdraw the statement from their manifesto but the latter refused to change its stance. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday filed his nomination from the Edappadi constituency ahead of the assembly elections in the state where he vowed to persuade the Centre to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"AIADMK government is the government which will protect the minorities, we have announced that we will insist upon Centre to revoke the CAA. AIADMK is the only party which protects the interest of minorities, Hence they all have kept to demand to us, We will insist that to the union government," said CM E Palaniswami. READ | Tamil Nadu election: MNM chief Kamal Haasan files nomination from Coimbatore South

In Puducherry today

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, the AIADMK-BJP-NRC alliance has been riddled with multiple issues even as seat-sharing talks continue between the allies. However, a busy political Tuesday is expected in Puducherry as parties are scurrying around to cement their alliances and decide on the candidates to be fielded for the upcoming polls. BJP, after meeting AINRC leaders on Monday, is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing with AIADMK. As per sources, the first list of candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Tensions rose between BJP and AIADMK after candidates from both parties filed nomination papers for the same consituency. As per sources, both parties are expected to chair a meeting to decide on the outcome. Further, DMK's candidate from Karaikal is set to join the All India NR Congress (AINRC) after Stalin's party denied him a ticket for the upcoming elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Opinion poll forecasts win for NDA

Ahead of the assembly elections in Puducherry, Renaissance Foundation, a Bangalore-based Market Research Agency specializing in Election Research, conducted an Opinion Poll in Puducherry covering all 30 assembly constituencies of the state. In its poll conducted in the last week of February, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Renaissance Foundation interviewed respondents through Scientific Random Sampling and also carried out secret Ballot Voting to ensure confidential voting for the next MLA of their constituency and a CM candidate for the state. Based on its findings, the body has predicted that the NDA alliance with AIADMK and BJP (without NR Congress) will win at least 23 seats in the state as opposed to the 3 seats which it has projected for the Congress and the DMK. In another scenario, with the NR Congress consolidating its entry in NDA, Renaissance Foundation has predicted 28 seats for the alliance, opining that it would clearly sweep the Puducherry polls.