In Tamil Nadu, Big Row As PM Modi's Portrait Forcefully Removed From A Govt Office

Major controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Thursday with a video being shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait was removed unceremoniously from a government office. BJP leader CTR Nirmal Kumar shared the video, alleging that the Veppathur town panchayat President was being forced by her husband to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister.

"This Mathiyalagan who is working for staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices," the BJP leader said. The development ironically comes on the same day that PM Modi inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’- a museum that tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers.

Thanjavur District, Veppathur town panchayat President was forced by her husband Mathiyalagan to remove PM @narendramodi picture from govt office. This Mathiyalagan who is working staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices. pic.twitter.com/O4WgGKi3ED — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 13, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli called the incident "extremely unfortunate and condemnable''. "It is a slap on the face of the democratic process of India. It is a complete lack of understanding of constitutional propriety and it is coming from a person who claims to be a leader," Kohli said, adding, "The man may dislike Modi, he is not supposed to like him, but the people of India love him and that's why they are electing him."

Reacting to the development in an exclusive conversation with Republic, Author and RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda said that he was 'not surprised'. "This level of intolerance has not been created by BJP. This level of intolerance rises from the Opposition led by the Left. And this mindset tells you not to bother about the so-called democracy. If they claim to protest democracy, they would have no shame in removing the Prime Minister's picture.

"Anybody who loves the nation, loves the pluralism and not the petty, artificial divisions that DMK, DK love. They talk about the north-south division that doesn't work- Modi Ji represents the plural multi-cultural ethos. These people have a very coloured vision, in fact, they have a monochromatic grey vision, where they can't see what is good for the society and what is good for the nation," Sharda further said.

The portrait of the Prime Minister was later replaced on the wall.