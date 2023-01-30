In Tamil Nadu, DMK Functionary Abuses Dalit Boy For Entering Temple In Salem District

A video of a DMK functionary identified as Manickam who is seen abusing a Dalit youth for allegedly entering a Hindu Temple in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in Salem’s Thirumalaigiri where a Dalit youth on January 19 had entered a Temple maintained by the Vanniyar community.

In the video, the Dalit boy is made to stand in front of hundreds of villagers and is being questioned on who permitted him to enter the Temple premises. According to sources, the Temple comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE).

The DMK functionary threatened the youth and abused the Dalit boy for entering the Temple premises. He can be heard saying, "How dare you enter the Temple without permission. From whom did you take permission to enter the Temple? Do you think you are smart? You and your father would not be able to reside in this village, be careful."

Meanwhile, sources said that DMK has suspended Manickam for "acting against the party's policies and bringing a bad image to the party".

DMK allegedly forces Dalit Man to do manual scavenging

Earlier in January, BJP accused DMK MLA from Chennai's RK Nagar constituency -- JJ Ebenezer of allegedly forcing a corporation worker to do manual scavenging. The incident occurred on January 2 when the DMK leader allegedly ordered a sanitation worker to immediately clear a blocked underground sewer line. However, MLA Ebenezer claimed that it was not an act of manual scavenging as it was not drainage but drinking water clogging.

BJP demanded action against DMK MLA alleging that the ruling party MLA was present when a corporation worker was forced to do manual scavenging. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that the DMK leader must be booked under the Manual Scavenging Act 1993. "The RK Nagar constituency DMK MLA Ebenezer was present when a corporation worker was forced to do manual scavenging with his bare hands. He has to be immediately booked under the manual scavenging act 1993. Or maybe they will wait and delay taking action unless we all protest and fight against this," K Annamalai said.