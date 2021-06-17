In Tamil Nadu, DMK Min Replaces Portrait Of Saffron-clad Thiruvalluvar With 'official' One

The Tamil Nadu DMK government removed a picture of saint Thiruvalluvar clad in saffron robes from the library at Coimbatore Agriculture University on Thursday and replaced it with a portrait of the saint sporting white robes. Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerslvam informed that the picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes was placed at the institute's library during the 'slave' AIADMK's rule in 2017-18 and that it had now been replaced with the 'official' picture of the saint. DMK had launched attacks at the AIADMK in the run-up to the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, accusing the two-leaves party of being a 'slave' to the BJP-ruled Centre.

Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu Minister MRK Paneerselvam said that he had contacted the authorities at the Coimbatore Agriculture University after the matter came to his notice and had immediately asked for the photo of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes to be replaced with the official version.

Tamil Nadu Minister replaces picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes

('Preliminary investigation has revealed that a saffron coloured photograph of Ayyan Thiruvalluvar was placed in the library of Coimbatore Agricultural University on behalf of the slave AIADMK government for the year 2017-18,': MRK Paneerselvam wrote on Twitter.)

('As soon as it came to my notice I called the authorities and now the photo has been removed and the official Ayyan Thiruvalluvar picture of the Government of Tamil Nadu has been posted at the same place,': MRK Paneerselvam added.)

'Will not tolerate Aryan gimmick': Stalin

Earlier in February, a controversy had broken out over a portrait of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in a Class 8 textbook in Chennai where the saint was represented in saffron robes and with ash smeared on his forehead. Photos of Thiruvalluvar are installed in places across Tamil Nadu, including schools, offices, public places, and so on, but do not associate the saint with any religion. However, the depiction of Thiruvalluvar in the Hindi textbook printed by Macmillan publications has drawn flak from many, with the erstwhile Opposition leader MK Stalin claiming that it was yet another 'trick' of the Centre to impose 'Aryan tactics' on the southern state.

The picture of Thiruvalluvar showed the saint in saffron-clad robes, ash smeared on his forehead and arms, wearing a Rudraksha bead necklace. Citing this representation of Thiruvalluvar, DMK's Stalin had launched an attack on the ruling AIADMK government, calling it a slave of the Centre for allowing such material to be printed in the textbooks. Further, Stalin had warned of the DMK running out of patience and categorically stated that it wouldn't accept the 'Aryan gimmick' of the BJP-led Centre.