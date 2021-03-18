In Tamil Nadu, EC Flying Squad Seizes Computers, Saree 'gifts' with AIADMK Candidate's Pic

An election flying squad confiscated as many as 300 desktops, sarees and other gifts bearing the photo of a candidate in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections. The flying squad seized the desktops, sarees and gifts that bore the image of an AIADMK candidate on Wednesday. Distributing cash and gifts during the electoral process is not permitted under the law -- distribution of money, liquor, or any other item disbursed and given to the electors with the intent to influence them.

Rs 331 cr worth seizures made so far in poll-bound states

The Election Commission on Wednesday said record seizures worth Rs 331 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process. The seizures already surpass the total seizures made in assembly elections to these states and the union territory in 2016, it said. For effective monitoring to curb black money in assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry, the poll panel has deployed 295 expenditure observers. It has also appointed five special expenditure observers. These officers having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record are deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring. After due assessment, 259 assembly constituencies have been marked as "expenditure sensitive constituencies" for a more focussed vigil, the statement said.

"Significant point is that record seizures have been made even though polling is yet to start," the commission said in a statement. A maximum of Rs 127.64 crore worth seizures have been made in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 112.59 crore worth seizures have been made from West Bengal. READ | BJP releases new list of candidates for Assam, Kerala & Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single-phase, with the poling of votes on April 6 and the declaration of result on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK.