In Tamil Nadu, EPS-OPS Camps In War Of Words Over Leader Of Opposition; Just Can't Decide

Following discussions at the party's general council meeting on May 7, a consensus is yet to emerge within the AIADMK on whom to nominate as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. The nomination is expected to be made in the next meeting on Monday.

In the midst of the meeting held on Friday, a scuffle reportedly broke out between supporters of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam at the party's headquarters in Chennai. Earlier, several AIADMK cadres arrived at the party office to choose a Leader of Opposition when a war of words emerged between both camps.

Who will be the Leader of Opposition in TN?

Party functionaries opined that although outgoing Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami was declared the party’s Chief Minister candidate for the recently concluded Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections, there appears to be a section of MLAs within the AIADMK who favoured and endorsed party coordinator and outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam as the Leader of the Opposition.

Just a day earlier, a source familiar with the situation stated that 'Decisions will be taken democratically and that both the leaders are in agreement in every matter, as they always have been.” Another leader speaking to local media declared that it was going to be Palaniswami while referring to the credentials the former CM has built over the past four years.

Since he was the Chief Ministerial candidate, it was assumed that the party and its MLAs would also elevate him as the party’s legislature leader,” but the scuffle outside AIADMK headquarters has proven otherwise, and it has exposed the growing discontentment within the party. Notably, two days after the election results were announced, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in their joint statement “Ruling and Opposition parties are two sides of a coin. We have the responsibility to function like the axle to the wheel of administration,' they said while adding that a decision on the selection of a Leader of the Opposition would be made over the next couple of days.

EPS-OPS tussle

The fight between OPS, EPS camps in the AIADMK is far from over as Panneerselvam was evidently put off by Palaniswami’s camp for refusing to stand by him as the Leader of Opposition despite EPS having led the party and its alliance to a significant defeat in the recently concluded elections. Not all is well within the AIADMK ranks, even though party spokespersons may try their best to say it is, their argument is devoid of sufficient reason as the videos accessed by Republic TV expose the real chaos brewing within the party.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3, and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. Earlier on Tuesday the MNM chief met MK Stalin at his residence and congratulated him on DMK’s victory in the assembly elections. Kamal Haasan also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.

