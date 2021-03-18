In Tamil Nadu, Independent Candidate Files Nomination For Elections Wearing 4.27 Kg Gold

An independent candidate in Tamil Nadu filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections on Wednesday wearing a staggering 4.27 kg gold jewelry. Hari Nadar, an independent candidate in the fray from Alangulam constituency, filed his nomination for the polls and declared that he owns 11,200 grams of gold worth Rs 4.73 crores. Leaders across parties have been declaring their assets while filing their nominations over the past week as the Tamil Nadu elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes & declaration of results on May 2.

EPS declares assets worth â‚¹48 lakh, OPS â‚¹61 lakh

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami declared assets worth Rs 48 lakh in his affidavit while filing his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Contesting the polls from the Edappadi constituency in Salem district, Palaniswami declared Rs 47.64 lakh worth of moveable assets while claiming that he had zero immovable assets under his name. Meanwhile, his wife Radha, whose occupation has been listed as agriculture, is said to have declared Rs 1.04 crore in movable assets and Rs Rs 2.8 crore as total assets. CM EPS and his wife have also declared assets under Hindu Undivided Family worth Rs 3.4 crores, thereby taking EPS and his wife's total assets to Rs 6.7 crores.

Meanwhile, TN Dy CM O Panneerselvam and his wife declared assets worth Rs 61 lakh and Rs 7.2 crore respectively. Pannerrselvam, who is contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency, has no immovable assets in his name while his wife's immovable assets were declared Rs 2.63 crore. While the Dy CM has declared moveable assets worth Rs Rs 61.19 lakh, his wife's moveable assets amount up to Rs 4.57 crores.

Udhayanidhi's assets valued more than Stalin's

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin declared moveable assets worth approximately Rs 4.94 crore as he filed his nomination for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday. Filing his nomination from the Kolathur constituency, Stalin declared immovable assets (lands and residential complexes) in his possession valued at Rs 2.24 crore. The DMK chief claimed that no four-wheelers or vehicles were registered under his name and also declared his wife's moveable assets amounting to Rs 30,52,854 along with Rs 24.77 lakh worth gold jewelry. Stalin is said to have had Rs 50,000 cash in hand at the time of filing his nomination papers.

In his affidavit submitted for the 2016 Assembly elections in the state, DMK's Stalin had stated that his movable assets were Rs 80.33 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 3.33 crore. Meanwhile, poll debutant and Karunanidhi's grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin declared Rs 21.13 crore movable assets, including a 2016 model four-wheeler with a 'procurement price' of Rs 1.77 crore. Further, Stalin's son declared immovable assets valued at Rs 6.54 crore in his poll affidavit. Udhyanidhi Stalin will contest the upcoming elections from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

Kamal Haasan declares Rs 176 cr assets

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan declared moveable assets worth Rs 46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 131 crore in his possession as he submitted the affidavit for the polls from Coimbatore South constituency. The actor-turned-politician declared Rs 2.43 crore in bank deposits, Rs 26.1 lakh in investments such as mutual funds and shares, Rs 2.39 crore in insurance, Rs 36.24 crore in personal loans, and Rs 3.69 crore in vehicles. Kamal Haasan also owns agricultural land sprawled across 35.59 acres valued at Rs 17.77 crore while the value of the actor's commercial establishments in the state capital is valued at Rs 92.05 crore.