In Tamil Nadu, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Min Rajnath Singh To Campaign For BJP Today

As the road to elections heats up, BJP's star campaigners UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will rally for the saffron party and its allies in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address public rallies at Madurai and Coimbatore while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address BJP's campaign in Udhagmandalam Ooty and Thalli assembly constituencies. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes and the declaration of result on May 2.

Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh in Tamil Nadu today

PM Modi schools DMK leaders

In response to the derogatory remarks of the DMK leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Dharapuram on Tuesday said, "Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu." PM Modi added, "I want to tell the Congress and DMK- the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything. They will never tolerate insult to the women of the state."

Taking swipe at DMK leader Dindigul Leoni for his comment on women's 'body and shape', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "To insult women is part of Congress-DMK culture. A few days, one of the MLA candidates of DMK, Mr Dindigul Leoni made horrible remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him. The young crown prince of DMK, who has sidelined many senior leaders, too made horrible remarks. DMK did nothing to stop him. Never forget March 25, 1989. In Tamil Nadu Assembly, how did DMK leaders treat Amma Jayalalithaa Ji? DMK & Congress will not guarantee women empowerment."

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

