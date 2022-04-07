TRS Protests Over Paddy Procurement; Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence In Parliament

As paddy procurement has been a major issue of concern in Telangana, the TRS leaders along with the farmers staged protests across the state against the Centre on Thursday.

Speaking to Republic, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao stated that from the time Telangana has been formed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has always focused on farmer-centric issues. The TRS administration has launched various schemes and flagship programmes for farmers, the minister further noted.

"Paddy is a very popular crop here, unfortunately, the paddy that is sown in summer and during the harvest times, due to high temperatures, the rice tends to be broken. But the government of India has lied blatantly on the floor of the House through Minister Piyush Goyal that there is no demand for Para boiled rice and so they will not procure it. We also gave a privilege motion in Parliament. He is trying to mislead not just the house but the entire nation and also the people of Telangana, so we have decided to go on to the streets to expose the BJP govt in Delhi and explain to the farmers of Telangana that the local BJP leadership has promised that farmers can go ahead with the harvest of can type of Paddy and we will procure it, but now we party will expose them", KT Rama Rao said.

Launching a fresh salvo at Congress, the Telangana IT Minister added that if the grand old party was sincere and had any shame, then they should apologize to the farmers of Telangana as well as this country because they were in power for 50 years in the country. The minister further added that while the TRS administration provides 24 hours of power supply in the state, the Congress administrations have failed to provide even 6 hours of power. Furthering his attack, the minister added that if they are sincere, then why Rahul Gandhi does not speak up about that even though he is a Lok Sabha member, why does not he speak there? Has he even once raised his voice or even questioned the Central government why they have not purchased the paddy.

KTR further went on to add that, he doesn't know who handles Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle, but he wanted to hear from the voice of Rahul Gandhi himself because he had once said that someone else handles his Twitter account. "So we want to see if Rahul ji speaks something in Lok Sabha on behalf of farmers and want to see if he understands the subject."