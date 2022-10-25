In Telangana's Munugode, BRS Leaders Seen Distributing Liquor Bottles; Invites BJP's Ire

A video has been making rounds on social media which allegedly shows Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) local leaders distributing liquor bottles to lure voters in Telangana. Days before the Munugode bypoll, political parties continued with their campaigns in the district. According to sources, BRS leader Harish Rao organized a meeting in Munugodee. However, local leaders were seen distributing liquor bottles to voters after the meeting. Notably, the Munugode bypoll is slated to take place on November 3.

Meanwhile, hitting at BRS, Bharatiya Janata Party has said that such acts are objectionable. Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader NV Subhash said, “The video claims that TRS local leaders were distributing liquor bottles to the voters.”

'TRS has been indulging in money, liquor, and poaching of leaders': BJP

Accusing TRS of indulging in all sorts of condemnable activities, NV Subhash said, “TRS has been indulging in money, liquor, and poaching of leaders from one party to another party. This had to stop and the Election Commission of India should take cognizance of this matter. TRS wants to win this election by hook or crook. TRS leaders are distributing food grains and money is also being distributed among voters.

“They are desperate because BJP is going to win these elections. BJP leaders and state leaders including the Karyakartas are conducting door-to-door campaigns while TRS ministers and leaders are distributing liquor bottles. It is a shameful act,” BJP’s NV Subhash said.

BJP leader Ramchandra Rao said, “There are a lot of voters from Munugode and parties have been conducting campaigns for the upcoming bypoll. TRS minister Harish Rao organized a meeting recently. However, after the meeting, their party leaders were seen distributing liquor bottles to lure voters. This is questionable, and the Election Commission would be uprise of this fact.”

“We further demand that the Election Commission of India post vigilant officers so that such electoral malpractices should not occur in Munugode byelections and there should be fair and transparent elections,” Ramchandra Rao said.

Lately, a lot of money has been seized in the last few days by police officers near Munugode and there have been regular checks at the checkpoints.