In The Name Of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, BJP Befools People With ‘Jhoot Ki Baat’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme by claiming that the BJP befools people with "Jhoot ki Baat" (lies).

Press Trust Of India
The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets those after the polls," Mamata Banerjee said in a video message to the people. (Image: PTI)


Congratulating the people of the state on the second anniversary of the TMC’s emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly polls, the party supremo urged opposition parties to unite and defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

"In the name of Mann ki Baat, the BJP befools people with 'Jhoot ki Baat'. The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets those after the polls," she said in a video message to the people.

On Sunday, the 100th episode of the prime minister’s Mann ki Baat was broadcast.

"I urge all opposition parties to unite... When all opposition parties come together, BJP will lose the battle and India will win the war against divisive forces," she said.

The TMC came to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row in 2021. The result of the assembly election was announced on May 2 of that year. 

