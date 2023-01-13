In TN, Shivaji Krishnamoorthy Talks About 'terrorist Gunning Down Guv', BJP Says 'DMK DNA'

After Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made a statement against Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi amid war of words with Chief Minister MLK Stalin, the Bharatiya Janata Party reacted on Friday. Narayanan Thirupathy, the Vice President of theTamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said 'it was DMK's culture'.

Thirupathy said, "For the last 60 yrs, they have been using foul and filthy language and are known for it. It's in DMK's DNA. Shivajii Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharathi had abused Govern RN Ravi and said they will kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists."

'We will send terrorists and gun you down...'

Governor Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin have been at loggerheads over a range of issues including his refusal to approve 20 bills. Often accused of promoting the Sangh ideology, the Governor in the first session of the Assembly, skipped references to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, father of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, as well as the “Dravidian model” of governance, while reading out the speech prepared by the state government.

After Governor Ravi did so, CM Stalin moved a resolution asking the Speaker to take on record only the original speech. Once the resolution was adopted, Ravi walked out of the Assembly, as Stalin sat there. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

With reference to the showdown, Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday, asked if the Governor, Ravindra Narayana Ravi refused to utter the name of Ambedkar in his speech, 'did not he have the right to assault him?' "If you (Governor) don't read out the speech given by Government, go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they will gun you down," said the DMK leader, in an open threat.