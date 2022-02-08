In Tripura, Ex-BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha 'no Longer Part Of Assembly': Speaker

A day after their ouster, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday accepted the resignation letters tendered by former BJP Ministers Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha. Their applications were accepted after a thorough examination. Both leaders have also lost their status of being MLAs and would be referred to as ex-MLAs, the speaker said.

Speaking to media persons at the Assembly secretariat, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said, "According to the Section 364 of Business conduct rules, they have fulfilled all the criteria. They submitted their resignation letters on Monday and after a thorough examination, I have accepted their application. They will be unseated from the state assembly and they are no longer a part of the treasury bench."

Burman and Saha join Congress

On Tuesday, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha who resigned from the posts on February 7, joined the Congress party ahead of the 2023 Tripura Elections. The two leaders were inducted into Congress after meeting ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. With their resignations, the strength of the BJP MLAs has come down in the Tripura Assembly from 36 to 33.

Moreover, keeping the recent death of CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath and the disqualification of TMC MLA Asish Das in mind, there are a total of four seats vacant in the House. According to the speaker, the Election Commission of India (ECI) would notify dates of by-elections for the four seats.

"The Election Commission of India is going to notify for polls and then by-elections will be conducted," Chakraborty said. He added, "Unlike MLA Asish Das who had been disqualified under the anti-defection law, they will be able to contest the elections. The anti-defection law does not come into force in this case as they have resigned following all the steps."

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI