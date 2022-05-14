In Tripura, New CM To Be Elected In BJP Legislative Party Meet At 8 Pm After Deb Resigns

The Tripura BJP has called for a legislative party meeting at 8 pm on May 14 to decide on the new legislative party leader after the resignation of the Chief Minister Biplab Deb. In addition, the party has selected Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde to be central observers for the election of BJP legislature party leader in Tripura. It is important to note that Deb, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018, stepped down on May 14, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state, which are slated to be held by March 2023.

Tripura's former CM Deb, issuing his first response after tendering the resignation, thanked the PM for giving him the responsibility and said, "The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb.

Biplab Kumar Deb on May 14 tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya. Sources have revealed to Republic that Deb was asked to leave over certain differences with the high command. The new Chief Minister will be elected at the legislative party meeting to be held at 8 pm on May 14, which will be headed by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who will also act as observers for the election. The name of the new CM will be clear by May 14 or May 15.

"A meeting of the legislative party will be held at 8 PM. The new leader will be elected. Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years," said BJP's central observer Bhupender Yadav.

Following the resignation, Vinod Tawde the observer for the election for the CM appreciated the dedication of Deb to continue working for the party and also tendering his resignation without any doubts whatsoever, "Loyalty is a virtue if it is directed at something greater than self-interest. Amazed to witness how without any doubts,our dedicated leader@BjpBiplab tendered his resignation to The Governor of Tripura when asked by the party leadership and will still be working dedicatedly.

Union MInister Pratima Bhowmik front-runner for CM

According to information revealed by sources to Republic, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik who was inducted into the central cabinet during the overhaul in July 2021 will likely be made the CM. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she had won by a massive margin of 3,05,689 votes from the West-Tripura seat defeating the sitting MP Shankar Prasad Dutta.